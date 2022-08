Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers black soldier fly larvae showing promise as alternative cattle feed, feedback wanted for CRS management experiences this year, and the upcoming CDFA Farm Bill listening sessions. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

