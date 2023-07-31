AgNet News Hour: Monday, 07-31-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the approval of 10 more Groundwater Sustainability Plans, the citrus forecast showing a decline from early expectations, a conversation on workforce development, and considerations for cutting weeding costs in orchards. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

