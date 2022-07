Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the role of upcoming FSA committee elections, the funding level increase needed for important market access programs and the Citrus Research Board securing immense support from citrus growers. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

