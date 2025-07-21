AgNet News Hour Monday, 07-21-25

Table Grapes Shine This Season and Trade Talks Loom: Insights from the AgNet News Hour

This Monday’s AgNet News Hour kicks off with sunshine, good vibes, and a full slate of critical updates from the Central Valley and beyond. Hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill bring listeners the latest on California agriculture, with a special spotlight on the table grape industry and its growing season.

Joining the program is Ian LeMay, President and CEO of the California Table Grape Commission, who shares an in-depth update on this year’s crop. Following an unusually moderate spring and early summer, conditions have been nearly ideal for growers. The Coachella Valley harvest is wrapping up, and San Joaquin Valley production is now in full swing. LeMay confirms that this year’s table grapes are maturing beautifully, with strong sugar levels and high-quality yields hitting grocery store shelves across the U.S. and internationally.

But it’s not just about flavor and freshness. LeMay dives into the international trade landscape and what it means for California growers. With negotiations heating up around the August 1 tariff deadlines, the industry is cautiously optimistic. Canada remains the top export destination for California grapes, and maintaining those relationships through political turbulence is a top priority.

LeMay also touches on the labor challenges facing California agriculture. Despite repeated efforts in Congress—including bipartisan support for the Farm Workforce Modernization Act—comprehensive reform remains elusive. LeMay stresses the importance of skilled labor in the field and hopes leaders can find a path forward that supports both workers and growers.

Whether you’re interested in crop quality, trade negotiations, or labor policy, today’s episode is packed with insights from one of the state’s most active ag voices. Tune in to hear how California’s table grape season is shaping up—and what lies ahead for the industry.

