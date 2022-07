Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the significant progress made on air and water quality goals, CACASA stressing pest prevention and control as a Farm Bill priority and the reason to invest in cybersecurity as water supply tightens. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor