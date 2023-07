Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show gives a zero-emission transportation legislative update, development of the Farm Bill, regenerative practices in almond operations and the AM in every Vehicle Act. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor