AgNet News Hour Monday, 07-14-25

Facing Crisis Mode with Resilience: California Fruit Growers Speak Out on AgNet News Hour

In today’s AgNet News Hour, hosts Nick Papagni and Josh McGill bring Central Valley energy to the airwaves with an in-depth and timely conversation featuring Daniel Hartwig, President of the California Fresh Fruit Association. From soaring regulatory costs to looming freight challenges, Hartwig offers a candid look at the pressure facing California growers—and how they’re responding with grit and innovation.

Hartwig

represents 13 fruit commodities ranging from stone fruit and table grapes to pomegranates and persimmons. But beyond sweet fruit, he carries the weight of advocating for the state’s farmers in Sacramento and Washington, where he says “regulatory burdens have multiplied 12 to 14 times over the last decade.” He makes clear that California’s growers aren’t asking for special treatment—just a level playing field.

The episode also tackles key federal and state battles. Proposition 12, California’s controversial animal housing law, is now the subject of a federal lawsuit. U.S. Ag Secretary Brooke Rollins calls the law “unconstitutional” and says it limits consumer choice while driving up food costs. Nick and Josh dig into what that lawsuit could mean for producers nationwide.

Hartwig’s insights on trade, water access, and labor are especially valuable. He warns that California’s unique combination of high minimum wage, strict environmental rules, and mounting tariffs is squeezing small and mid-size growers out of the industry. “We’ve been operating in crisis mode for a long time,” he says—but insists that the pendulum may finally be swinging back toward common sense.

From student FFA involvement to rising freight costs and property rights, this episode covers the wide landscape of ag policy and on-the-ground realities. It’s a must-listen for those who want to stay informed—and inspired—about the future of California farming.

