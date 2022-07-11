AgNet News Hour: Monday, 07-11-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers ag groups filing a petition over the ‘bees considered fish’ ruling, risk management support in the next Farm Bill is critical for California producers and new consumer research shows progress in produce safety outreach efforts. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor