AgNet News Hour Monday, 07-07-25

AgNet News Hour – Keeping Water in Ag and Politics in Check

Today’s AgNet News Hour is all about fighting for California farmers—where water, policy, and land use take center stage.

Nick Papagni and Josh McGill are joined by Assemblymember David Tangipa, who brings Central Valley grit and common sense back to Sacramento. A former Fresno State football player turned lawmaker, Tangipa is one of the few politicians pushing back on solar panel expansion into productive farmland.

The conversation dives into the ongoing frustration over California’s water management, with growing concern that ag is being sacrificed for political agendas. Tangipa shares his insider perspective on how the system really works, what needs to change, and why more legislators need real-world experience in agriculture.

Nick and Josh also highlight the balance between innovation and practicality—exploring how state-level decisions about solar development and energy policy are impacting rural communities and long-term food security.

This episode is a must-listen for growers, ranchers, and ag advocates who care about land use, leadership, and the future of farming in the Golden State.

Subscribe to the AgNet West podcast on your favorite app.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…