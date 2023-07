Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the reintroduction of the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, lingering wine grape concerns as shipments remain down, a conversation on pesticides, and comments from the Ag Research and Policy Center. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor