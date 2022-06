Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers joining the California Ag Heritage Club, potential alternative nematode control options in carrots and farmers being encouraged to participate in pesticide notification workshops. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

