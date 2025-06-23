AgNet News Hour Monday, 06-23-25

Today on AgNet News Hour: Beef Prices, Brisket Passion, and Water Wars in Tulare County

Today’s episode of the AgNet News Hour delivers a meaty mix of hard-hitting news, culinary cravings, and sharp analysis from Nick “The Ag Meter” Papagni and co-host Josh McGill.

Kicking things off is an extended conversation with Darren Hill of JD Food, a third-generation family-owned food distributor based in Fresno. With more than 35 years in the meat industry—and former chef credentials—Hill breaks down the challenges currently facing California’s meat supply chain. From skyrocketing beef prices and historic lows in cattle supply (the lowest since 1951) to the impacts of Prop 12 on pork producers, Hill shares insights on where meat prices are headed and what that means for grocers, restaurants, and backyard BBQ fans alike.

And speaking of BBQ—today is unofficially “Meat Monday.” Hill dives into the great brisket vs. tri-tip debate, praising brisket’s slow-cooked flavor and rising popularity in California. Listeners are encouraged to share their favorite brisket joints with Nick at nick@agnetmedia.com. If you’ve got a go-to spot, the Ag Meter wants to know.

But it’s not just about what’s on the plate. The conversation shifts to Tulare County, where farmers are once again at odds with the State Water Board over a proposed new fee structure. The plan includes a sliding scale for pumping fees that many small farmers say still disproportionately burdens them—especially as costs for labor, fertilizer, and regulatory compliance continue to climb. Nick and Josh argue passionately that California needs a complete overhaul of its water policy, and warn that the current system threatens the future of family farming in the state.

Also in today’s show: highlights from the California Beef Ambassador contest, California Grown’s new agritourism website, and a surge in walnut marketing aimed at younger consumers.

