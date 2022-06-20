AgNet News Hour: Monday, 06-20-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers CFBF hoping for quick action now that the Ocean Shipping Reform Act is signed, explosive growth in the biological sector with continued expansion expected, and agriculture being largely left behind from shipping consolidation. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor