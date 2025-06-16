AgNet News Hour Monday, 06-16-25

Labor, Fuel, and Citrus in the Spotlight on Today’s AgNet News Hour

Today’s episode of the AgNet News Hour zeroes in on the core issues shaping agriculture in California and across the country: labor shortages, rising fuel costs, and citrus market dynamics. Hosted by Nick “The Ag Meter” Papagni and Josh McGill, this episode is packed with insights every grower, packer, and ag professional should hear.

The episode kicks off with discussion around former President Donald Trump’s recent comments on agriculture labor, acknowledging the long-standing contributions of migrant workers and the need for common-sense reform. Trump’s remarks highlighted the reality many farmers face—relying on experienced laborers who are being pushed out by current immigration enforcement efforts. The hosts reflect on the importance of protecting legal pathways for seasonal and long-term ag workers and the role labor contractors play in supporting California’s workforce.

Next, the conversation shifts to biofuels. Josh breaks down the EPA’s bold new blending targets under the Renewable Fuel Standard, calling for over 24 billion gallons of renewable fuel by 2027. Backed by USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins, the plan is being hailed as a boost for rural economies and domestic energy independence—news that corn and soybean growers will want to pay close attention to.

On the California front, the team tackles the state’s looming gas tax increase, refinery closures, and ongoing push toward electrification. With gas prices already topping $5 per gallon, the hosts express concern over the rising costs of doing business in the state and the added burden placed on farmers, freight, and food prices.

Finally, the show features an in-depth interview with Jesse Silva, VP of Sales at Kings River Packing. Silva shares the latest on California’s citrus industry—from lemon market shifts and export challenges to thrip pressures, netting strategies, and what consumers can expect in terms of volume and quality this season. He also previews how Chilean imports play a key role in supporting year-round citrus availability.

