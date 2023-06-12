AgNet News Hour: Monday, 06-12-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers upcoming CDFA Prop 12 compliance webinars for distributors and producers, study showing the emission-reducing benefits of E15, concerns with the development of the sustainable pest management program, and comments from the recent specialty crop hearing. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

