AgNet News Hour, Monday, 06-10-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Sabrina Halvorson. On today’s show, environmentalists are disappointed in Sites Reservoir clearing a regulatory challenge and strengthening global economies are putting additional pressure on ag labor supplies. Tune in for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.