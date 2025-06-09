AgNet News Hour Monday, 06-09-25

Happy Monday, growers, ranchers, and ag industry partners! If you’re searching for insights that will help you navigate challenges in the field and beyond, tune in to today’s AgNet News Hour. We’ve packed it with stories that truly matter to your operation.

We start off with a revealing conversation with Nick Foglio of Foglio Commodities, who breaks down the freight crisis that’s gripping California and the nation. With spiraling insurance costs, driver shortages, and a patchwork of policies, getting your produce to market is tougher than ever. Nick explains how this hits your bottom line and what’s needed to get our supply chains moving smoothly again.

Next up, we dig into the rise of produce theft, highlighted by a recent cherry heist in the San Joaquin Valley. As cherry prices soar, criminals are increasingly targeting these high-value crops. We break down how to protect your farm and what’s driving these troubling trends.

This episode also dives into the world of dairy. We’re joined by Dr. Kevin Dill and Dr. Katie Bradley from Purina Animal Nutrition to explore the critical role of gut health in fresh cows. Learn how focusing on gut health during lactation’s early days sets the stage for long-term productivity and herd health. For dairy producers, this is a segment not to miss!

We wrap up the hour with Dave Puglia, President of Western Growers Association, who discusses California’s ongoing water issues and how international trade policy is shifting the ground beneath our feet. From drought adaptations to tariff battles, Puglia’s insights are invaluable for every grower and processor working to stay competitive.

If you’re in agriculture, you need to be in the know. Today’s AgNet News Hour covers everything from the orchard to the boardroom, with real conversations about what’s happening now — and what’s next.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…