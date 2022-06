Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers changes needed to the H2A program, changes to the walnut marketing orders are still in progress, and the Plant Biostimulant Act would provide much-needed clarity to the sector. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor