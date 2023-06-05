AgNet News Hour: Monday, 06-05-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers West Coast ports losing business as negotiations continue, tracking ongoing regulatory efforts at the DPR, solar considerations for landowners and groups urging for the passage of the Shipping Reform Implementation Act. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor