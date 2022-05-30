AgNet News Hour: Monday, 05-30-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Happy Memorial Day! Today’s show covers bioinsecticide approaches for controlling spotted wing drosophila, ERP substantially boosting support for winegrape losses due to wildfire smoke, and a breakdown of California’s top-producing counties. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor