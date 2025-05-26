AgNet News Hour Monday, 05-26-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

The Ag Net News Hour hosts, Lorrie Boyer and Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter,” discuss the U.S. House of Representatives’ passage of President Trump’s budget reconciliation bill, which includes Farm Bill improvements and cuts to social programs. The bill, dubbed “The One Big Beautiful Bill,” cuts taxes by $3.78 billion over 10 years and reduces spending by $1.2 trillion, particularly on Medicaid and nutrition programs. Key provisions include no taxes on tips and overtime, increased spending on conservation by $3.2 billion, and premium subsidies for crop insurance. The bill aims to support small businesses and farmers, with potential changes in the Senate.

Nick and Lorrie then talk about the impact of tariffs on California table grapes, with 30% of exports potentially affected. Ian LeMay, CEO of the California Table Grape Commission, expressed optimism despite tariffs in Pacific Rim countries. The conversation also covers the upcoming 21% tariff on Mexican tomatoes, expected to benefit California and Florida growers by leveling the playing field against cheaper Mexican imports. The discussion highlights the broader implications of tariffs on agricultural trade, including the high costs of farming in California due to labor, fuel, and water expenses. Nick also mentions an upcoming interview with Steve Hilton, a gubernatorial candidate, to discuss farming issues.

In the final segment. Nick notes the ideal weather in California and predicting hotter months ahead. The conversation shifts to the impact of heat on crops, livestock, and human life. The hosts also debate personal preferences for hot versus cold weather. A proposed change by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to expand trading hours to 24/7 is discussed, with concerns raised about market liquidity, staffing, and compliance. The segment concludes with farm facts: California produces 193 million dozen eggs annually, valued at $621 million, and 2.9 billion pounds of strawberries, worth $3.5 billion.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…