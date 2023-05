Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers upcoming emergency relief for producers, comments from representative LaMalfa at the Forestry and Wildfire hearing, and the top Farm Bill issues being requested from US cotton growers. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

