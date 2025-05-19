AgNet News Hour Monday, 05-19-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

The Ag Net News Hour hosts, Lorrie Boyer and Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter,” open today’s show talking about key agricultural issues. A major focus was Governor Gavin Newsom’s push to accelerate the Delta Conveyance Project, which aims to improve California’s water management. The proposal aims to tackle climate change, water storage, and ensure future water supply for farming, according to Newsom. The discussion stresses the Governor’s urgency of streamlining permitting, securing funding, and preventing litigation delays. Some questioned Newsom’s political motives and prior inaction, while others emphasized the potential consequences—California could lose up to 10% of its water supply if efforts stall. The hosts referenced a topic that they discussed during last Friday’s show regarding a recent UC study that was released on how inaction on water issues will lead to significant water challenges within the state of California.

Another contentious topic for Nick and Lorrie involved Marin County, where environmentalists and ranchers clashed over federal land grazing management. With 12 of 14 ranches facing possible shutdown within 15 months, tensions mounted. The Center for Biological Diversity sued the National Park Service, arguing grazing leases harm the environment. Meanwhile, the Public Lands Council defended ranchers, advocating for multi-use land management. The discussion also touched on California’s mis-allocation of funds intended for homelessness and high-speed rail.

Labor trafficking in agriculture was the main discussion point in the final segment, spotlighting its warning signs: unpaid wages, isolation, inadequate housing, and restricted access to personal documents. An interview stressed the need for employers to safeguard worker rights and ensure legal employment, even when hiring through third-party recruiters. The discussion underscored the critical role of migrant workers in agriculture and the need for improved working conditions. The segment concluded with a call to action urging agricultural employers to prioritize worker welfare.

