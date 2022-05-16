AgNet News Hour: Monday, 05-16-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the American Feed Industry’s sustainability practices with feed by-products, the material selections to consider when combatting mites, and the Farmer Veteran Coalition announcing the 2022 fellowship fund awardees. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor