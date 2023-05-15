AgNet News Hour: Monday, 05-15-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers California almond acreage declining for the first time in more than two decades, making strides in funding water infrastructure improvements and part one of a conversation on wage rates and overtime pay in California. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

