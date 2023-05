Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show continues the conversation on ag crime and covers a potential resistance issue with common chickweed in alfalfa, the Cotton Council’s Farm Bill requests, and the new strawberry variety Eclipse outperforming Portola. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

