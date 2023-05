Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the DWR approving 12 more GSPs, Newsom “stepping up” to the water condition this year, available cover crop resources highlight approaches and benefits, and a conversation on ag crime. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor