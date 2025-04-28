AgNet News Hour Monday, 04-28-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

The Ag Net News Hour’s Lorre Boyer and Nick Papagni, “The AgMeter” started out the show by discussing the closure of a sugar beet plant in the Imperial Valley, California, expected by late July, affecting 300-1000 jobs. The plant, owned by a Minnesota company, lost $100 million over 10 years despite investments. External factors, including inflation and health concerns, contributed to the closure. Additionally, the show highlighted the US’s plan to phase out artificial food dyes by 2026, citing health risks. California was the first state to ban six artificial dyes in school cafeterias. The FDA maintains the dyes are safe, but health advocates argue otherwise, citing behavioral issues in children.

The Food and Drug Administration’s announcement to eliminate artificial dyes from US food by 2027, including red number three, was discussed. The FDA’s contradictory findings on the dye’s safety were highlighted. The conversation also touched on the historical use of dyes for aesthetic and preservation purposes. The shift to natural dyes from beets, algae, and other sources was noted. Additionally, the potential impact of solar panels on agriculture, known as agrivoltaics, was debated. Concerns included reduced crop yields and the disposal of end-of-life solar panels. The discussion emphasized the need for further research and public input on these issues.

The Ag Net News Hour hosts discussed the upcoming California Citrus and Specialty Crop Conference in Tampa, Florida, on August 20-21, focusing on research, precision agriculture, and pest control. The hosts highlighted the significant differences in rainfall between California (50-60 inches) and Georgia (6-12 inches), emphasizing the need for innovative water management solutions. They also touched on the Trump administration’s plan to reorganize and downsize the USDA, including consolidating programs and relocating employees to hubs around the country. Finally, they noted that California leads the U.S. in garlic production, with 365 million pounds valued at $214 million.

