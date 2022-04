Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers industry groups encouraging USDA to take over gene editing regulations, the improvements that could ease the corgo shipping improvements and reasons to be on the lookout for possible ag-related cyber attacks. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

