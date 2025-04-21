AgNet News Hour Monday, 04-21-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

The Ag Net News Hour’s Nick Papagni, “The Ag Meter” and Lorrie Boyer discuss the latest in agriculture news, focusing on a recent interview with Nick Theis, farm director for AC Foods, about the California citrus industry. Tice hosted a clinic for Georgia citrus growers, highlighting the challenges of farming, including water management and economic viability. They discussed the Sumo Mandarin as a favorite variety and the logistics of farming on steep inclines. The interview included a hike to a citrus orchard, showcasing the breathtaking views and the 45% of California’s citrus grown in the area. The conversation also touched on the upcoming Crop Expo in August 2021, where citrus growers from various states will share knowledge and experiences.

The Ag Net News Hour second segment has host, Nick and Lorie discussing the growth of Georgia’s citrus industry. Nick mentioned some of the things he learned while attending the citrus tour he attended. The conversation shifted to the US-Mexico Tomato Suspension Agreement, highlighting the 20.91% duty on imported tomatoes and potential impacts on retail and food service. The discussion also covered the importance of a level playing field for American farmers, the critical role of Canada in potash exports, and the potential effects of China’s export restrictions on global fertilizer prices. The segment emphasized the need for fair trade practices and the strategic importance of maintaining strong international relationships.

The Ag Net News Hour discussed the health benefits of almonds, citing a peer-reviewed paper in Current Developments in Nutrition. Regular almond consumption can improve heart health, weight management, and gut composition. Almonds are rich in unsaturated fats, protein, fiber, magnesium, potassium, and vitamin E. The conversation also touched on the versatility of almonds, including almond milk and flavored almonds. Additionally, the hosts discussed the Trump administration’s proposal to redefine harm in the Endangered Species Act, potentially affecting wildlife protections. Lastly, Papagni promoted an upcoming Citrus and Specialty Crop Expo in Tampa, Florida.

