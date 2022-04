Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the challenges and opportunities facing California Almonds, US farmers not alone in opposing new EU production standards, and a study that shows what consumers want to see in the new farm bill. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

