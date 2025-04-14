AgNet News Hour Monday, 04-14-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

The Ag Net News Hour’s Lorre Boyer and Nick Papagni, “The AgMeter” started out the show by discussing the state of the dairy industry, highlighting a 3% decrease in California’s milk production due to HPAI pressure, contrasted with growth in the Near West states. Milk prices are hovering around $17 per hundredweight, with summer contracts approaching $18. The conversation emphasized the need to balance supply and demand, particularly with tariffs from Mexico and Canada affecting exports. Wisconsin’s cheese production is booming, with 360 million pounds expected by year-end. California, the second-largest cheese maker in the US, uses 46% of its milk for cheese production, resulting in 2.4 billion pounds annually. The discussion also touched on the importance of marketing and the return of whole milk in schools.

In this segment, Nick and Lorrie wrap up their discussion on cheese and their personal favorite cheese dishes. discuss the cattle industry and share some new report export numbers, which show exports are up. They also discuss whey this part of the ag industry is holding steady. Furthermore they share some statistics on tariffs with other countries. There is also some information for the pork sector, which is not so good when it comes to exports.

The discussion on the Ag Net News Hour in this segment, focused on the Trump administration’s proposal to impose port fees on Chinese ships entering US ports, aiming to revitalize the US shipping industry. Initially met with opposition, the administration is considering changes, including delaying the plan and revising the fee structure. The conversation also touched on the broader economic impact, including tariff revenue shifts to the general fund and the role of taxes. Additionally, the hosts emphasized their commitment to fair and balanced reporting, highlighting the importance of networking and relationships in their work, and invited audience engagement through email for story ideas and celebrations within the agriculture industry.

