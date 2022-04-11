AgNet News Hour: Monday, 04-11-22

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Sabrina Halvorson. Today’s show highlights vineyard removal trends, the importance of estimating almond crop yield to better budget fertilizer needs, and how drought and SGMA requirements are impacting agriculture’s footprint in California. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.