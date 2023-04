Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers CDFA providing $1.1 million for IPM assistance, storm impact updates for Monterey County, WOTUS developments, and rains being good for cover crops but challenging for tomatoes. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor