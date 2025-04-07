AgNet News Hour Monday, 04-07-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

Lorrie Boyer and Nick Papagni, The AgMeter,” hosts of the Ag Net News Hour , discussed recent severe weather in the Midwest and South, including tornadoes and flooding, and its impact on agriculture. The USDA announced new agricultural trade promotion programs for 2025, including the Market Access Program (MAP), Foreign Market Development Program (FMD), Technical Assistance for Specialty Crops Program (TASC), and the Emerging Markets Program (EMP). These programs aim to open new markets and support exports. The conversation also touched on the loss of 2614 gigatons of soil moisture between 2020 and 2016, affecting global temperatures and sea levels, and the potential impact on agriculture in various regions.

In this segment, Lorrie and Nick focused on the impact of Mexican gray wolves in New Mexico and California. New Mexico is declaring a state of emergency due to wolves attacking livestock and pets, with 99 confirmed livestock kills in 2024. California’s gray wolf population is growing, with five of seven packs meeting breeding criteria. The conversation highlighted the challenges of wolf reintroduction, including the need for better management and the potential conflict between environmentalists and local communities. Both states are grappling with the balance between conservation and the safety of livestock and residents.

In the last segment of the Ag Net News Hour, Lorrie and Nick discussed Project Nexus, California’s first solar covered canal, which generates electricity while conserving water. The initiative, funded by a public-private academic partnership, includes solar panels over Turlock Irrigation District canals. The project reduces evaporation, improves water quality, and cuts maintenance costs. It could supply enough electricity to power 2 million homes annually. The hosts also touched on the benefits of agrivoltaics, the challenges of solar panels on farmland, and the upcoming Citrus Specialty Crop Expo in Tampa, Florida, aimed at fostering collaboration among citrus growers. Listeners are encouraged to email comments, topic suggestions and feedback to nick@agnetmedia.com

