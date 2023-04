Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the agriculture challenges for adhering to mandated electric equipment, the varying levels of weed suppression using cover crops and another episode of the Agronomic Minute. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor