AgNet News Hour Monday, 03-31-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

The Ag Net News Hour’s Lorre Boyer and Nick Papagni, “The AgMeter” started out the show by discussing California’s Assembly Bill 1264, which aims to ban ultra-processed foods from school meals by 2032. These foods are linked to 32 health conditions, including obesity and ADHD. The bill faces challenges in making healthy foods appealing to children and affordable for schools. Suggestions included using fresh, local produce and innovative packaging to make healthier options more appealing. The conversation also touched on the broader issue of food waste and the importance of addressing obesity, which is influenced by both diet and sedentary activities like video games.

In the second segment, hosts, Lorrie Boyer and Nick Papagni discussed the severe impact of record honey bee deaths on agriculture, with U.S. beekeepers reporting over 60% colony losses, costing $139 million and raising honey prices. Pesticides, particularly neonicotinoids, are suspected, with multi-generational harm noted. The California almond industry, worth $11 billion, faces severe pollination shortages. Despite concerns, some argue that more bee companies indicate a future surplus. The University of California is studying long-term effects on pollinator populations. The hosts emphasized the importance of due diligence and ongoing research to address the issue.

Lastly, Nick brought up the impact of recent storms on California’s water allocation, with the Department of Water Resources increasing water to state projects to 40%. Nick criticized the 40% allocation, noting that much water goes to the ocean, while farmers struggle. They also discussed the challenges of using ocean water for firefighting due to salinization. Additionally, Nick ad Lorrie addressed a controversial wind energy project in Shasta County, which could generate 205 megawatts but faces opposition due to environmental and safety concerns. The project would benefit 80,000 homes, but local opposition has spent significant funds fighting it. Lorrie cited some issues with wind farms and wind turbines based upon her prior coverage in other areas of the country.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…