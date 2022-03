Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers invasive pests threatening California’s already threatened trees, $5,000 grants for organic education, and the trade consideration to factor in the development of gene-edited beef cattle. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor