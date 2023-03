Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers why botrytis in grapes may be a bigger problem this year, the factors contributing to a positive outlook for almonds in 2023, and part two of a conversation on WOTUS. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

