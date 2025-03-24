AgNet News Hour Monday, 03-24-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Lorrie Boyer and Nick Papagni discuss recent weather impacts on agriculture, including blizzards and hail in the Midwest and warm temperatures in California. Nick Hagany interviewed Mando Perez, President of the California Association of Pest Control Advisors (CAPCA), about citrus farming challenges. Perez highlighted the year-round pest management needs of citrus, the importance of advanced technology for frost control, and the differences between Central Valley and Southern California citrus farming. They also mentioned an upcoming citrus specialty Expo in Tampa, Florida, on August 20-21, 2023, for expert insights and networking opportunities.

Nick Papagni and Lorrie Boyer discuss the fact that they Florida Legislature is considering a bill introduced by Sara Soto and Senator John Rutters to restrict the incorporation of vaccines into food products, aiming to modify the definition of a drug to include food. The bill’s proponents argue it protects medical freedom and consumer transparency. The hosts debated the potential risks and benefits, with one speaker opposing the idea due to concerns about vaccine efficacy and consumer choice. Additionally, a study from the Journal of Nutrition, Metabolism, and Cardiovascular Diseases highlighted the health benefits of strawberries, particularly for older adults, emphasizing their role in cognitive function and cardiovascular health.

In the final segment the hosts cover various agricultural and trade issues. They highlighted the ongoing trade war and its impact on export markets, noting the Trump administration’s efforts to open new markets. They also discussed the reinstatement of USDA reports canceled due to budget cuts, which will provide crucial data for farmers and lenders. Additionally, they covered a $280 million grant from the USDA to Texas farmers affected by water delivery shortages due to Mexico’s failure to meet its obligations under a 1944 treaty. The conversation also touched on the complexities of US-Mexico relations, including potential cooperation and the influence of cartels in Mexico.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…