AgNet News Hour, Monday, 03-18-24

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Sabrina Halvorson. In today’s show, we have an in-depth conversation with Michael Franz, board member with the Turlock Irrigation District, and Tom Orvis, the governmental affairs director for the Stanislaus County Farm Bureau and board member with the Oakdale Irrigation District. Tune in for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.