AgNet News Hour Monday, 03-17-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Lorrie Boyer and Nick Papagni discuss the impact of tariffs and trade agreements on agriculture, particularly the USMCA. David Samuelson, Senior Director of Government Affairs at the American Farm Bureau Federation, explains the importance of the auto industry in the USMCA and the concerns about Chinese investment in Mexico’s auto sector. He highlights the benefits of tariff-free treatment for agriculture, noting that US-Mexico-Canada trade has grown from $9-10 billion in the 90s to over $50 billion today.

The Ag Net News Hour discussed a federal judge’s order to rehire thousands of probationary workers fired by the Trump administration, criticizing the administration’s tactics. The order affects multiple agencies, including Veteran Affairs, Agriculture, and Defense. Nick Papagni argued that Trump’s actions aim to clean up government waste, predicting Trump will win the lawsuit. The conversation also touched on the impact of the H5N1 avian influenza on California dairies, leading to a ban on dairy exhibitions.

The conversation also touched on the potential impact of vaccinations on organic dairy and poultry and the importance of transparency in food production. The segment concluded with a call for reducing regulations to allow common sense in farming practices.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.