AgNet News Hour: Monday, 03-13-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the questions regarding carbon sequestration programs, the pistachio industry contributing more than $6.4 billion to California’s economy, CFBF working to protect an important firefighting tool, labor shortages and the H2A program. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor