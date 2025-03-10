AgNet News Hour Monday, 03-10-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Lorrie Boyer and Nick Papagni discuss why the USDA was ordered to return 5,700, approximately 5,700 probationary jobs back to USDA employees who were fired as a result of the restructuring of the government. It was ruled by the Merit Systems Protection Board, that these employees be reinstated while the board continues its investigation.

The court of appeals for the District of Columbia has ruled this cannot happen. The Justice ruled the Trump administration was not allowed, doesn’t have the authority, to fire these people.

Additionally, they delve into tariffs and the concerns about tariffs. While at the Commodity Classic in Denver, Colorado, recently, Lorrie had the opportunity to speak with the farmers about the imposed tariffs, and the impact they expected to feel.

There were many farmers that were actually fairly optimistic about the proposed tariffs. She reflects how they are concerned, and they don’t want to go through the discomfort, but they also had faith in the Trump administration and what they’re doing as far as tariffs. What the larger picture looks like in getting more markets and getting more fair and open trade, and thought that this could end up being a good thing for them.

Weather in California looks like it’s supposed to be a big rainy week coming up Tuesday, maybe through Friday in California, at least in the Central Valley.

Drought will be the number one concern for 2025 when it comes to natural disasters, which obviously is a huge spark factor for wildfires.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.