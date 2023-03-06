AgNet News Hour: Monday, 03-06-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers numbers from the 3rd Philips Snow Station snow survey showing near record snowpack, drill calibrations for appropriate cover crop seeing, maintaining market access for California citrus part of the Farm Bill discussion. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

