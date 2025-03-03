AgNet News Hour Monday, 03-03-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of AgNet NewsHour, hosts Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer discuss the newly introduced bipartisan Farmland Security Act of 2025 by Senators Baldwin and Grassley, aimed at reducing foreign investment in U.S. farmland. They highlight concerns about foreign ownership, shell companies, and national security implications.

The show transitions to Lorrie’s coverage of the Commodity Classic 2025 in Denver, noting its lower attendance this year, significant industry discussions, and its emphasis on networking and educational sessions, covering topics from mental health to technological advancements in agriculture.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.