Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the DWRs increase in water deliveries, the timing of the increased allocations and its help for cotton plantings and how planting cover crops early helps meet ag order 4.0 requirements earlier. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor