AgNet News Hour Monday, 02-24-25

In this episode of the AgNet News Hour, hosts Sabrina Halvorson and Lorrie Boyer discuss the latest updates on the Corporate Transparency Act and its impact on small businesses, including farms and ranches. The U.S. Treasury Department has set a new deadline of March 21st for companies to file their beneficial ownership information following a recent court decision. The discussion highlights the back-and-forth nature of the Act’s enforcement, the ease of filing, the rationale behind corporate transparency, and the potential penalties for non-compliance.

We also have a segment sponsored by UPL, in which we talk with Cassandra Rieser, Technical Service Manager for UPL, about managing botrytis and hull rot, two challenging diseases for almond growers.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.