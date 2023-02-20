AgNet News Hour: Monday, 02-20-23

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers the required preparations when using the H2A program, the upcoming US Cotton Trust Protocol deadline for data entry, a new ag innovation for pollinators and bee keepers, and a healthy soils environment showing benefits in pest and disease control. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

Listen to previous AgNet News Hour episodes…

Danielle Leal

Multi-Media Journalist & AgNet News Hour Anchor