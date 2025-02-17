AgNet News Hour Monday, 02-17-25

Get the latest agriculture news in today’s AgNet News Hour.

In this episode of AgNet News Hour from AgNet West, Lorrie Boyer discusses the USDA’s recent amendments to the federal milk marketing order with Roger Crayon, Chief Economist at the American Farm Bureau Federation. They delve into the detailed process and its significant impact on dairy farmers. The show also features a conversation with Julie Broadway, Executive Director of the American Horse Council, covering a wide range of current issues and trends in the equine industry, from tax matters to regulatory issues.

Additionally, Sabrina Halverson speaks with Katie Driver about a recent emergency exemption for a bactericide in almonds and interviews with various exhibitors from the World Ag Expo, highlighting technological innovations and efficiencies in agriculture.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.